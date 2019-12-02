News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leinster's Joe Tomane back from injury for Northampton double-header

Joe Tomane. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Leinster should have centre Joe Tomane available for selection once again, as their pool-defining double-header with Northampton Saints approaches in the next fortnight.

The Australia international was a late withdrawal from their opening Pool 1 win against Benetton due to a hamstring injury and missed the subsequent wins against Lyon and Glasgow Warriors.

However, he's set to be available if needed for Leo Cullen ahead of this Saturday's trip to Franklin's Gardens, as well as the return fixture in Dublin on Saturday week.

Seán Cronin remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a neck injury.

Fergus McFadden (elbow) was a replacement in the win over Glasgow and will train as normal this week after coming through with no issues.

Josh Murphy (head) and Peter Dooley (knee) were withdrawn in the same game. Murphy will now follow the return to play protocols, while prop Dooley will be further assessed this week.

Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder) will again increase his training load and will be further assessed later in the week.

