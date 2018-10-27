Leinster wouldn’t lack motivation for Italian job

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Seán O’Brien will captain Leinster for the first time this season, as Leo Cullen’s men travel to Italy with revenge in mind.

Benetton shocked the Irish province last April with a 17-14 victory at the RDS - Leinster’s only home defeat, and one that came just a week before the Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

O’Brien made a failed attempt at a comeback that night, lasting just 40 minutes, and the Tullow Tank missed out on the rest of Leinster’s season. Now back in action, the Carlow back rower is keen to add to his fitness ahead of next week’s November series opener against Italy in Chicago — in the hope he can put his name in the hat for the upcoming clashes against Argentina and New Zealand.

“Everyone wants to go to Benetton after what happened last season,” O’Brien said.

“The other thing is the internationals lads, whoever is starting in the Argie week won’t be starting against Italy, so they’ll hardly want to go three weeks without a game. I definitely want to keep playing.”

O’Brien is one of 12 changes to the side that lost in Toulouse last Sunday, with the Carlow man part of a whole new backline.

Josh van der Flier misses out after suffering a knock last week, when he was replaced after just 15 minutes by O’Brien, while Dan Leavy is fit again and Max Deegan completes the backrow at No 8.

Tadhg Furlong is the only remaining front row starter, a clear sign the Lions tighthead is not going to be used in Chicago next weekend. James Tracy and Jack McGrath start, in place of Seán Cronin and Cian Healy — and loosehead prop McGrath might be set for back-to-back clashes against an Italian frontrow.

“I am sure if I play in Chicago there would be a few familiar faces,” McGrath said. “The Italians are improving massively, the way their clubs are going as well, the way they are being coached, they are getting the depth of players now that they needed whereas before they just had the guaranteed 15 players and you kinda knew that by the end of the Six Nations those guys had played a lot and they were just fatigued. Now they have guys can step in at that level and they are much more dangerous than they have been in the past.”

As expected Johnny Sexton and Luke McGrath are given the weekend off, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park starting at half-back. Behind them, Joe Tomane and Robbie Henshaw are the only survivors from last week, with the big Australian switching wings to accommodate Adam Byrne.

Rory O’Loughlin replaces Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Rob Kearney has proved his fitness and starts at full back.

BENETTON: J Hayward, I Ratuva Tavuyara, N Brex, A Sgarbi, M Ioane, A Rizzi, D Duvenage, D Appiah, H Faiva, M Riccioni, I Herbst, F Ruzza, G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, M Barbini.

Replacements: T Baravalle, A de Marchi, S Ferrari, A Zanni, M Lazzaroni, T Tebaldi, T Iannone, A Esposito.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; A Byrne, R O’Loughlin, R Henshaw, J Tomane, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, S Fardy, J Ryan; S O’Brien, D Leavy, M Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, R Ruddock, H O’Sullivan, N Reid, C O’Brien.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse.