Home»Sport

Leinster to kick off Champions Cup as pool stage fixtures confirmed

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 12:43 PM

Four-time European champions Leinster will kick off the Champions Cup with a clash against Wasps in Dublin on Friday, October 12.

The fixtures for the pool stages of the competition were confirmed today and it will kick off in the RDS.

Munster will open their campaign away to Exeter with a 3.15pm kick off on October 13.

December will see Leinster play back to back games against Bath while Munster will take on French side Castres.

Leinster will also face Toulouse in Pool 1 while the other team with Munster in Pool 2 is Aviva Premiership side Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Connacht will host Bordeaux in their opening Challenge Cup game.

You can find the full fixture list here.

- Digital Desk


More in this Section

England rugby star Danny Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ after fracas at Jersey bar

Cipriani ‘truly sorry’ for scuffle that leaves his England future in doubt

Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan from Manchester City

Sugrue and O'Keeffe to lead Munster into Interprovincial Championships


Today's Stories

Horgan may still miss out despite move

People forget Galway are at least four years into their curve

Puckout strategy the key for underdogs Limerick

The hurling academy: A Limerick legend’s legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »