Leinster star James Ryan signs new deal with IRFU

Irish star James Ryan has signed a new contract with the IRFU.

The Leinster second-row has penned a new deal until the end of the 22/23 season.

Ryan has been a consistent performer for both province and country over the last few seasons.

Ryan said he is delighted to have signed a new contract.

He said: "A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies.”

Ryan made his Leinster debut in 2017 and has helped the province claim two Pro14 titles and a Champions Cup.

He has been ever-present for the national team over the last two season having made his debut in 2017.

His first cap came at the age of 20 against the USA when he also touched down for his first try.

He has 24 caps to date and helped Ireland win a Grand Slam in the 2018 Six Nations.

"James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high level performances for both Ireland and Leinster," said IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora.

"He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."

Ryan will be back in Irish colours on Saturday when Andy Farrell's side take on Wales.