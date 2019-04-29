Leinster scrum coach to join Ireland back room team this summer

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty is set to join the IRFU in the summer.

The 41-year-old has spent the last four years at Leinster and will take up the role of IRFU National Academy forwards coach from July 1.

Following the World Cup in September, Fogarty will then take up the role of scrum coach for the team.

Current coach Greg Feek is set to step down after the tournament in Japan, as is head coach Joe Schmidt.

Fogarty will be working under new head coach Andy Farrell following the World Cup.

"I’ve enjoyed my time in Leinster Rugby. Working with some of the players from a young age and seeing them grow into senior players with Leinster and for some, with Ireland, has been brilliant," said Fogarty.

To get the chance to now develop that further with all four Academies and to work with Andy Farrell and the rest of the Ireland set up is something that I’m very much looking forward to.

“I wouldn’t have had this chance though if Leinster Rugby and Leo Cullen hadn’t given me the opportunity to work with the Leinster senior team. I am very grateful for that opportunity. I’ll miss what we have built here at Leinster but I am equally excited by what lies ahead.”

As National Academy forwards coach, Fogarty will be "working across all four provinces to further develop the alignment and deliver a technical programme for both scrum and lineout for coaches and players in the elite player pathway".

Speaking about the appointment, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “John has illustrated a keen insight into the technical aspects of forward play and this new role will enable him to drive alignment, innovation and development across the coaching and player pathway.

“His scrum expertise and knowledge of the players within the system makes John a terrific choice for the national team role from 2020.

"His progression through the IRFU coaching pathway to this position as an indigenous Irish coach is also very pleasing.”