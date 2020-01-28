News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Belvo’s Eoghan Rutledge goes from villain to hero

Belvedere College's Eoghan Rutledge. Picture: Sportsfile
By Daire Walsh
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 07:23 PM

Belvedere College 17 - 13 St Mary’s College

Belvedere College held off the spirited challenge of St Mary’s College at Donnybrook to book their spot in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals.

St Mary’s enjoyed the better opening with scrum-half Jack Lundy landing a sixth-minute penalty before Belvedere’s Eoghan Rutledge was sin-binned for a heavy tackle on Matthew O’Shea.

Belvo remained resolute during his absence, however, and the flanker’s return coincided with the temporary dismissal of St Mary’s fly-half Daragh Gilbourne.

The resulting numerical advantage helped the north Dubliners to build attacking momentum and, thanks to tries from a rejuvenated Rutledge and Jed Tormey, they raced into a 12-3 lead by the interval.

Although Mary’s reignited their challenge on the resumption, courtesy of Robert Nolan’s superb individual try, Belvo subsequently fired back with a Daniel Hawkshaw try on the third-quarter mark.

Another Lundy penalty ensured Mary’s remained in contention late on, but it was Belvedere College who ultimately prevailed.

Scorers for Belvedere College: E Rutledge, J Tormey, D Hawkshaw try each, D O’Grady con.

Scorers for St Mary’s College: R Nolan try, J Lundy con, 2 pens.

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: D O’Grady; S Murphy, D Hawkshaw, J Tormey, J Dillon; F McCarrick, J MacNiece; J Sargent, C Marrey, H Flood; E Murphy, B Bolger; D Coan, E Rutledge, J Ross.

Replacements: E MacAdaimh for O’Grady (h-t), B McCabe for Bolger (40), W Finnegan for Murphy (47), H McPeake for Coan (53), P O’Farrell for Tormey (58), D McCarthy for Rutledge (61).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: G Monaghan; R Moore, R Nolan, M Svejdar, L Moore; D Gilbourne, J Lundy; JR Walsh, M Black, A Mulvihill; L McGauran, D Leane; J Kennedy, JL Carvill, M O’Shea.

Replacements: A Gibbons for Walsh, K Ryan for R Moore (both 48), J Brennan for L Moore (58), H Massey for McGauran (61).

Referee: D Blake (LRR).

