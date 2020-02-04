News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leinster Schools Junior Cup: Roscrea hold off Pres to reach quarter-final

Richard Whelan of Cistercian College, Roscrea scores a try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Junior Cup First Round match between Cistercian College, Roscrea and Presentation College, Bray at Energia Park in Dublin. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
By Daire Walsh
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 06:54 PM

Cistercian Roscrea 17 - 12 Presentation Bray

Cistercian College Roscrea held firm against Presentation College Bray at Energia Park Donnybrook to book their place in the Leinster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final.

Courtesy of tries from James Conroy, Greg Fitzgerald, and Richard Whelan, the side from the Offaly-Tipperary border developed a 17-12 interval advantage.

The second half failed to produce a score for either side, however, with Roscrea’s superb defence aiding their progression into the next phase.

Roscrea had begun the contest like men on a mission and opened their account on 12 minutes.

After Max Flynn broke off the back of a five-metre attacking scrum, he released Conroy for an emphatic finish over the whitewash.

A second try soon followed through skipper Fitzgerald with Fabien Fleetwood on hand to supply the extras.

Pres Bray fired back in devastating fashion. Adam Tighe and Finn Treacy were set free for clinical tries, with fly-half Jack Murphy (son of Ireland skills and kicking coach, Richie) added the extras.

This left Roscrea shell-shocked until the impressive Whelan powered over on the stroke of half-time to give them a five-point cushion they would not relinquish.

