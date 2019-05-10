NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leinster name unchanged side to face Saracens

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:43 PM

Leinster have named an unchanged side from the semi-final for tomorrow's European Champions' Cup final against Saracens

Sean Cronin has recovered to start in the front row, alongside Healy and Furlong.

Scott Fardy is retained in the back row, with Rhys Ruddock on the bench, while Johnny Sexton will skipper the side in the number 10 shirt.

A fifth win for Leinster tomorrow will make them the most successful side in the history of the competition.

The team in full: 1. Healy, 2. Cronin, 3. Furlong, 4. Toner, 5. Ryan, 6. Fardy, 7. O'Brien, 8. Conan, 9. McGrath, 10. Sexton (Capt), 11. Lowe, 12. Henshaw, 13. Ringrose, 14. Larmour, 15. R Kearney

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Michael Bent,19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rory O’Loughlin

Saracens: Alex Goode; Liam Williams, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell, Ben Spencer; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Titi Lamositele; Will Skelton, George Kruis; Maro Itoje, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Richard Barrington, Vincent Koch, Nick Isiekwe, Schalk Burger, Richard Wigglesworth, Nick Tompkins, David Strettle.

