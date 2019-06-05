Leinster investigation into alleged incident 'concluded to the satisfaction of all parties'

Leinster have confirmed they have concluded an investigation into an alleged incident involving an academy player and a former player with the province.

It's alleged the academy player was knocked unconscious as a result of the alleged incident that happened during celebrations of Leinster's Pro14 win.

Leinster say their investigation has "concluded to the satisfaction of all parties".

They also confirmed that the player in question has made a full recovery having received medical attention.

A separate investigation into claims another Leinster player urinated on a man in a pub remains open.