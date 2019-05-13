Leinster in rude health for Munster visit

Leinster may be shaken by last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final loss to Saracens but Leo Cullen's side have at least emerged from the experience with relatively little in the way of fitness worries ahead of Munster's visit to Dublin.

The two Irish provincial rivals meet in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the RDS in five day's time. Extra seating has been added to the venue to cater for demand but all 18,977 tickets have already been snapped up for this latest derby.

Joe Tomane, Leinster's Australian back, is unavailable having strained a hamstring in training last week. A peripheral figure since his arrival from France last summer, his absence won't unduly handicap the reigning league champions.

That – and the unavailability of long-term absentees Dan Leavy, Adam Byrne, Mick Kearney and Barry Daly – aside, it is good news for Leinster.

Josh van der Flier, thought to be out for the season when he was injured early in the Six Nation, is available for selection in the back row having returned to training, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is also back in contention after missing the last few weeks with a hamstring issue.

