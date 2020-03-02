Leinster hat-trick hero Ryan Baird called into Ireland squad

Leinster's hat-trick hero Ryan Baird has been drafted into Ireland's 35-man Six Nations squad.

Leinster's Ryan Baird celebrates after scoring a try against Glasgow. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

The 20-year-old academy second-row produced a stunning three-try salvo against Glasgow Warriors on Friday and has been rewarded with a call-up to Andy Farrell's squad.

Baird was brought to their warm-weather training camp in Portugal in January as one of four development players, alongside Will Connors, Robert Baloucoune, and Harry Byrne.

Connors has been retained in Farrell's plans since then, with Ulster duo Billy Burns and Tom O'Toole and other two uncapped players in the squad.

Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan will join the group later today having played in Connacht's 29-19 win over Southern Kings in South Africa on Sunday.

Garry Ringrose, who was expected to be available for selection this week after undergoing a procedure on a hand injury, has not yet returned to the squad.

They had been due to play Italy this Saturday, a game postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Significant doubt also surrounds the fixture against France on Saturday week, after the French government ordered the cancellation of enclosed gatherings of more than 5,000 people until further notice.

Ireland squad:

Backs: (15)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards: (20)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 0 caps

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps