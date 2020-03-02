Leinster hat-trick hero Ryan Baird called into Ireland squad

Leinster's hat-trick hero Ryan Baird has been drafted into Ireland's 35-man Six Nations squad.
The 20-year-old academy second-row produced a stunning three-try salvo against Glasgow Warriors on Friday and has been rewarded with a call-up to Andy Farrell's squad.
Baird was brought to their warm-weather training camp in Portugal in January as one of four development players, alongside Will Connors, Robert Baloucoune, and Harry Byrne.
Connors has been retained in Farrell's plans since then, with Ulster duo Billy Burns and Tom O'Toole and other two uncapped players in the squad.
Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan will join the group later today having played in Connacht's 29-19 win over Southern Kings in South Africa on Sunday.
Garry Ringrose, who was expected to be available for selection this week after undergoing a procedure on a hand injury, has not yet returned to the squad.
They had been due to play Italy this Saturday, a game postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Significant doubt also surrounds the fixture against France on Saturday week, after the French government ordered the cancellation of enclosed gatherings of more than 5,000 people until further notice.
Backs: (15)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps
Forwards: (20)
Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 0 caps
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps