Leinster getting my full focus, insists Fardy

By Brendan O’Brien

Scott Fardy has already played at one World Cup but we don’t yet know if he is aiming to make that two.

The Leinster forward will be 35 by the time next year’s tournament kicks off in Japan. That in itself shouldn’t be a barrier given Brad Thorn was a year older when he lined out in the second row for New Zealand in the global decider, against France, back in 2011.

And Fardy, who started for the Wallabies in the decider when they lost to the All Blacks three years ago in Twickenham, is lightly-raced as a professional rugby player having made his Super Rugby debut, for the Brumbies, just six seasons ago.

Currently into the second year of a two-season contract in Dublin, the versatile lock/flanker was excellent in his maiden campaign while moving seamlessly into a senior leadership squad role, not least since Isa Nacewa’s retirement during the summer.

Leinster have squeezed great profit out of overseas veteran locks in the past – Thorn and Nathan Hines were key cogs in European Cup successes – and there seems no reason why Fardy could not continue to excel at the club beyond his current deal.

However, he is 21 caps shy of the 60 needed to qualify for the Wallabies under the self-imposed ‘Giteau Rule’ on players who play their club rugby overseas, so a switch home next summer would be required if the 2019 World Cup was to be an option.

“I honestly haven’t looked at it,” he said this week. “I have been concentrating on the things I have to do (here in Leinster). I am a busy man and trying to get ready for these Leinster games. I haven’t considered it. You don’t say bye to those things but at the moment I am just concentrating on playing well for Leinster.

“At the end of the day, the guys that are playing there (for Australia) are playing good footie. I thought (Lukhan) Tui has played really well at six for the Wallabies. He’s been great. Whether I get selected for that squad, that’s another story. Back row are doing a good job and one player is not going (to make a difference).”

The current Rugby Championship table would beg to differ. Michaek Cheika’s side sits rooted to the bottom of the listings with just one win and three defeats through four of the six rounds and with trips to South Africa and Argentina to come.

Things at Leinster are much more positive. This weekend’s trip to Galway has actually evoked memories of the low point last term when John Muldoon kicked the last points in a 47-10 trouncing for Connacht but Fardy wasn’t on duty that day and isn’t the type to breathe fire and spout nonsense about revenge.

Not in public anyway.

“They are playing for each other and they’ve got a new coach in Andy Friend,” he said. “He’s delivered a new message and they are picking up on it really well for each other. They have had a few really good performances and they are one of the form teams in the comp at the moment.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us on Saturday.”