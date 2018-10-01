Leinster find ruthless streak to choke life out of Connacht and gain revenge

By Declan Rooney

Connacht 3 - 20 Leinster

With a six-day turnaround to manoeuvre next week this was Leinster’s chance to give their Champions Cup team a full run out and, with it, they gave Connacht a taste of how the elite take care of business.

Back in April, Leinster suffered a record 37-point loss at the Sportsground, a game sandwiched in between their Champions Cup semi-final and final. Not one of that team started the European final. This time, don’t be surprised to see 13 or 14 of this team line out against Wasps in their Pool 1 opener in 11 days time.

For most of the first-half, Connacht matched their visitors and led thanks to a Jack Carty penalty, but once Johnny Sexton changed tack and kicked a penalty goal rather than looking for a mauled try, Leinster found their ruthless streak. Garry Ringrose danced over 41 seconds into the second-half, Sean Cronin mauled a try and Leinster’s defence took over to choke the life out of Connacht. They didn’t get a sniff.

There was the issue of the 15 penalties conceded — that’s 59 conceded in their five games to date — and the reckless stamp on Josh van der Flier’s head that earned Dominic Robertson McCoy a red card 10 minutes from time, but Connacht coach Andy Friend was happy with his side’s attitude.

I’ve been impressed with the group and will continue to be impressed. We’ve a bunch of guys down there that are hurting,” said Friend.

“Nobody is happy with that, because we felt if we did everything right we could win that game, but we didn’t do everything right. That was the problem. I know they’re going to come in on Monday and look after themselves and be in the best shape they can going to Ulster.

“We’ve played some good rugby, but we’ve also shown some shortcomings and predominantly that’s our discipline and our ability to stay on the game for 80 minutes. We asked the question: Is it fatigue? A lack of awareness of what we are doing, or pressure and something we need to get better at? We’re asking the questions and I know we’ll get good answers and we’ll work on that.”

That first 40 minutes saw Leinster attempt to play their way around Connacht’s tight defence, but any time they spun the ball wide — often on the back of a big Joe Tomane carry — they were quenched.

At the other end, Leinster’s defence was watertight. On three occasions, Connacht seemed on the verge of a try after 20-plus phases of play deep in their half, only for a bright play at the breakdown to force the turnover. Even Tomane and Sexton got in on the act at ruck time.

For the third week in a row, Josh van der Flier started and completed 80 minutes and showed he is first in line for the openside shirt, although the return of Sean O’Brien for the injured Rhys Ruddock will add some hefty competition in the coming weeks. After toiling through rehab together, van der Flier was thrilled to see O’Brien back.

“Seany and myself have been rehabbing with Fearghal Kerin (Leinster’s rehabilitation physiotherapist). We’ve done a huge amount together. We even went on holidays together for a few days in June,” said van der Flier. “He has worked incredibly hard, he has been in early and working away on his own. It’s great to see a reward for that hard work. Obviously, had a frustrating time of it, as it is when you’re out for a long time. I was delighted to see him back. I can only speak for myself, and I’m sure sure Sean was the same, but it just drives you on when you see everyone else out there being on the field when they’re in those winning moments.

This game was blown apart by Ringrose’s dancing feet in the first minute of the second-half. For once, the Connacht defensive line didn’t hold its shape and the Ireland centre scooted through a gap after an expedition across the line and, once Leinster held a two-score lead, they were never going to be caught. Another penalty concession allowed Sexton to kick to the corner and, from the rolling maul, Cronin dived over as the Connacht impressive set-piece defence eventually shattered.

Jordan Larmour came close to a late third for Leinster, but their run to the line was aided by the crazy sending-off.

Van der Flier certainly helped Robertson McCoy’s case with his words afterwards.

From what I saw, anyway, I think James Lowe went to pick the ball up and go again and kind of bumped into him [Robertson McCoy] and he fell back onto me. The moment the game finished, he came straight over to me and said ‘sorry’, and then he said it again to me after in the changing rooms there, so fair play to him for that.

Connacht’s biggest professional era loss to Leinster at the Sportsground before this was a 15-point reversal back in 2006, but despite a record defeat there is some solace for Friend.

“We tried a lot mate. We tried to go through them, we tried to go around them, we tried to sneak around rucks and go short side, but they seemed to have an answer for everything. Our kicking game last weekend was very good. Sometimes you have to understand when you’re getting beaten on defence when to turn them. That’s something we’ll talk with our game leaders about. We never stopped trying, but we’ve got to be smarter.”

Scorers for Connacht: Pen: J Carty.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: G Ringrose, S Cronin; Cons: J Sexton (2). Pens: J Sexton (2).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, T Farrell, B Aki, N Adeolokun; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; S O’Brien, C Fainga’a, R Copeland.

Replacements: T McCartney for Heffernan (46), P Boyle for Fainga’a (55), J Cannon for Roux (62), C Blade for Marmion (62), P McCabe for Buckley (66), K Godwin for Adeolokun (69), D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (69), C Ronaldson for Catry (75).

LEINSTER: R Kearney; J Larmour, G Ringrose, J Tomane, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S O’Brien for Ruddock (26), J Tracy for Cronin (55), E Byrne for Healy (55), A Porter for Furlong (55), R O’Loughlin for Larmour (66), N McCarthy for McGrath (70), R Molony for Toner (75), R Byrne for Sexton (75).

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU).

Attendance: 8,129

60 second report

It mattered Leinster’s first try after 41 seconds of the second-half. A couple of Johnny Sexton penalties before the break put Leinster ahead, but from the restart Garry Ringrose spotted a gap and put 10 points between the sides. Connacht never recovered.

Can’t ignore It’s hard to remember a stronger team ever playing at the Sportsground. Fourteen internationals started for the visitors — James Lowe was the odd man out — and they were joined later by another four more off the bench including Sean O’Brien. This is a hugely powerful team.

Good day Leinster tackle coach Hugh Hogan. His side completed 91% of their 163 tackles, but defensively they didn’t give Connacht a sniff. Marquee man Bundee Aki failed to shine.

Treatment room A knock to the hip of Rhys Ruddock saw Sean O’Brien back in the fold. Ruddock now faces a race against time to be fit for their Champions Cup opener against Wasps. Connacht captain Jarrad Butler (shoulder), Matt Healy (calf), Craig Ronaldson (ankle) and Dave Heffernan (ankle) are worries for Connacht.

Sideline smarts Andy Friend suggested Connacht could have opted to kick more often in the face of such a powerful Leinster defence, but under such pressure his side were unable to execute efficiently. Top marks to Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster. This was premium cup rugby from their side.

Best on show Josh van der Flier was the man of the match with a storming defensive effort, but Johnny Sexton’s all-round game saw him stand out. Four from four off the tee, 13 from 13 tackles, the skipper led from the front.

Ref watch John Lacey’s interpretation of the offside line drew plenty of ire from the Clan Stand, and he was probably correct to only award a penalty for the Scott Fardy and Sean Cronin combined tackle on Robin Copeland. No doubt about the red for the foolish Dominic Robertson McCoy, though.

Next up Leinster host Munster at the Aviva Stadium, while Connacht face Ulster in Belfast.