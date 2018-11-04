Leinster clinch bonus-point win at Southern Kings

Leinster secured a 38-31 bonus-point win at Southern Kings to extend their lead at the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B.

The visitors, without a number of their Ireland internationals, scored five tries in the opening half to take a 33-12 lead into the interval.

Bryan Byrne scored Leinster's only try of the second half before their South African hosts, rooted to the bottom of the table, scored two tries in the final 10 minutes.

Leo Cullen's men held on to secure a seventh win from their opening eight matches.