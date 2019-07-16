Leinster announce first-ever double-header between men's and women's teams

Leinster have announced the first-ever double-header between their men's and women's teams.

Leo Cullen's side will play their first pre-season game of the year, against Coventry, as a curtain-raiser to Leinster Women kicking off their Interprovincial title defence versus Connacht.

The games will take place at Energia Park, Donnybrook, on Saturday, August 17.

The men's game will kick off at 3pm, followed by the women's game at 5.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from €5 for junior tickets and €10 for adult tickets.

Leinster Men's Pre-Season Schedule:

August 17, Leinster v Coventry, Energia Park (KO: 3.00pm)

August 24, Canada v Leinster, Tim Hortons Field (KO: TBC)

w/c September 9, 3rd fixture, TBC later this week

Irish Rugby Women's Interprovincial Schedule:

August 17, Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park (KO: 5.30pm)

August 24, Ulster v Leinster

August 31, Munster v Leinster