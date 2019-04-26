Leinster and Ulster teams named ahead of tomorrow's clash

Both Leinster and Ulster have named their teams ahead of their clash tomorrow at the Kingspan stadium.

Darren Cave will lead out the Ulster side as captain and will partner Peter Nelson in midfield.

Ulster's Marcus Rea will sit on the bench, and will make his debut if called upon, while brother Matty Rea will start.

David Busy is in line to make his first appearance of the season following a long-term knee injury in pre-season.

Busby will be joined by Michael Lowry and Angus Kernohan in the back three.

Meanwhile Ross Byrne will captain Leinster for the first time having made his debut back in September 2015, starting in a half-back partnership with Nick McCarthy.

Dave Kearney and Fergus McMadden will line out on the wings, with Jimmy O'Brien completing the back three as full-back.

Oisín Dowling will make his first senior start alongside Josh Murphy in the second row. Will Connors marks his return from an ACL injury by starting in the back row alongside Max Deegan and Caelan Doris.

Ryan Baird, who made two appearances for Ireland U20 in their recent Six Nations Grand Slam-winning campaign, could make his senior debut from the bench and become the 57th player used by Cullen this season should he be called upon.

Ulster

Michael Lowry; David Busby, Darren Cave (CAPTAIN), Peter Nelson, Angus Kernohan, Johnny McPhillips, Dave Shanahan, Andy Warwick, John Andrew, Ross Kane, Ian Nagle, Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, Clive Ross, Sean Reidy

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Tommy O’Hagan, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Marcus Rea, Jonny Stewart, Jack Owens, Rob Lyttle.

Leinster

Jimmy O’Brien, Fergus McFadden, Joe Tomane, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, (CAPTAIN), Nick McCarthy, Jack McGrath, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent, Josh Murphy, Oisín Dowling, Max Deegan, Will Connors, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Paddy Patterson, Ciarán Frawley, Barry Daly