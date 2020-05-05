News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leicester’s Jimmy Stevens announces retirement on medical advice

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 03:01 PM

Leicester’s Jimmy Stevens announces retirement on medical advice

Leicester hooker Jimmy Stevens has announced his retirement at the age of 29 after failing to return from a concussion injury.

Stevens, who was in his second spell with Tigers, suffered a head injury in the 2018-19 season and has been advised to quit playing by medical experts.

The former London Irish and Nottingham player, who plans to move into property development and construction with members of his family, told Leicester’s website: “I’m gutted to be retiring, but I have to take the recommended advice from the health professionals.

“I’ll miss enjoying a good win with my mates and socialising with them after.”

Head coach Geordan Murphy  added: “You never want to see a player have the decision to retire made for them and I speak for everybody at Leicester Tigers when I say it’s disappointing to see Jimmy call time on his career.

“Jimmy is Tigers through and through and when he returned to the club two years ago, we were excited to have not only the player but also the person back in Leicester.

“We wish him all the best in his next chapter and will continue to support Jimmy however he needs, as well as hopefully seeing him back in the Welford Road stands next season and beyond.”

More on this topic

All Blacks name Sam Cane as new captainAll Blacks name Sam Cane as new captain

RFU boss wary of ‘catastrophic impact’ if crisis extends to 2021 Six NationsRFU boss wary of ‘catastrophic impact’ if crisis extends to 2021 Six Nations

Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'

Ronan O’Gara: Wanting things too badly isn’t always so cleverRonan O’Gara: Wanting things too badly isn’t always so clever


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ConcussionJimmy StevensLeicester Tigersrugby unionTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

On This Day in 2010: Tottenham clinch Champions League football for first timeOn This Day in 2010: Tottenham clinch Champions League football for first time

Irish racing awaits clarity on return dateIrish racing awaits clarity on return date

The highs and lows of running in a standstillThe highs and lows of running in a standstill


Lifestyle

It counts as a home ecomonics class too, right?10 homeschool lunch ideas

Here are our top TV picks for today.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Normal People double-bill as the story continues

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »