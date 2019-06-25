News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leicester reveal plans to sell the club after interest from new investors

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 08:12 AM

Leicester Tigers have announced plans to sell the club.

The move comes after CVC Capital Partners acquired a minority stake in Premiership Rugby Limited, which Tigers have revealed led to several expressions of interest from new investors.

Leicester executive chairman Peter Tom said on leicestertigers.com: “CVC’s investment in Premiership Rugby has created a unique opportunity – catapulting the sport into the public consciousness like never before and broadening its appeal to potential investors.

“It is our duty as a board to explore the club’s strategic options and assess  the best possible ownership structure to benefit from the changes ahead on and  off the pitch.”

In statement announcing the club’s intention, Tigers highlighted their position as the most successful club of the professional era and their desire to return to the top of domestic and European rugby.

Leicester finished 11th out of 12 teams in  the Gallagher Premiership last season having never previously come lower than sixth. They have not won the title since 2013.

It was a tough season for Manu Tuilagi and his team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was a tough season for Manu Tuilagi and his team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simon Cohen, the club’s chief executive officer, said: “The investment and changes in English Premiership rugby present a huge opportunity for the club and a new investor.

“As the most prestigious club in English rugby, this development will further support Leicester Tigers in its ambition to be the most successful club in England and Europe, to the benefit of our players, the club and our loyal supporters.”

- Press Association

