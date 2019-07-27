News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lealiifano makes a welcome, winning Test return with Australia

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Christian Lealiifano steered Australia to a 16-10 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina upon returning to the Test stage following his battle with leukaemia.

Lealiifano – who last played for the Wallabies in 2016 – kicked 11 points in Brisbane as Australia recovered from last weekend’s defeat to South Africa, albeit in unconvincing fashion.

Reece Hodge scored Australia’s only try on 32 minutes and Lealiifano extended Australia’s lead in the second half to 16-3 before leaving the action.

Nicolas Sanchez kicked a first-half penalty before Argentina staged a late rally when number eight Facundo Isa crashed over and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla converted.

- Press Association

