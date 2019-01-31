Lawrence Dallaglio: Ireland now expect to beat old enemy

Lawrence Dallaglio says Ireland’s players will be expecting to beat England in Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

Joe Schmidt’s men have won three of the last four meetings between the sides, denying England a grand slam in Dublin in 2017 before winning the grand slam in Twickenham last year.

Ireland’s provincial sides have also had the upper hand over English clubs in the Champions Cup this season, leading the former England skipper to predict a home win in the Aviva Stadium.

“Good sides handle pressure well and Ireland are a very good side,” he said.

Lawrence Dallaglio: Sees similarities between Schmidt’s Ireland and the England team that won 2003 World Cup.Picture: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“New Zealand are always expected to win, and they do generally win, they lose the odd one. “Ireland have now got into that seam of winning, and so they expect to win. They’re not going to come out and tell you that. But I can sit here and tell you that, because I have been in that position myself. They will expect to win.

“They will believe that they are good enough to win, because they have done it several times over and they are part of cultures in Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht that are used to winning on a regular basis.”

Having won in Australia last summer and beaten the All Blacks in Dublin to back up last year’s grand slam, Dallaglio says he sees similarities between Schmidt’s side and the England team that won the 2003 World Cup.

“Ireland are in a very similar position to the one we were in in 2003, a very experienced team winning games regularly, pretty much unbeaten, beating the All Blacks in the autumn, then you go out there and want to continue that momentum through to a World Cup.

“I think for us it was a bit different because until 2003 we hadn’t actually won the Grand Slam as a group, so it was really important to get that one done, and so we did.