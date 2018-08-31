Home»Sport

Laura Guest: Women’s interprovincial schedule will test Munster to the limit

Friday, August 31, 2018 - 03:30 AM

By James O’Connor

Munster bid to retain their women’s interprovincial title when they kick-off the series against Connacht at Musgrave Park tomorrow.

Laura Guest

Munster claimed the 2017 crown with a narrow victory over Leinster at Thomond Park last December, and coach Laura Guest admits the new scheduling of the competition has posed challenges.

With the tournament being moved from December to September there have been no club games in the lead-up to this but the girls have worked very hard to prepare for Connacht. It’s exciting to see if the standard we set in training can be mirrored onto the pitch. Hopefully, the girls can carry their form from the interpros into the November internationals.

Guest is bringing 18 of last year’s winning outfit with her into the series, including national captain Ciara Griffin and stalwart out-half Niamh Briggs. This experience will be blended with youth as 10 uncapped players have also been named in the squad.

Guest said: “We’ve a few new faces from last season, the odd injury and a few of the girls were away with the sevens. We’re very fortunate that the U18s had success over the past number of years and those players are pushing to start at senior which is only good for the province.

We also benefit from having a lot of Irish players in the squad, so our young players really are learning from the best.

Munster, who have won the tournament 13 times since it’s inception in 2001, will travel to Ulster on September 9 before facing Leinster in Dublin on September 15.

“Our biggest challenge is trying to keep our squad fit for the three weeks. We have a great backroom team who will work non stop to make that possible. I’ll be leaning on the s&c and physio to keep our players as fresh as possible for the away fixtures.”

MUNSTER SQUAD Forwards: A Stock (Bantry Bay), C Pearse (UL Bohemian), C Griffin (UL Bohemian), C Cronin (Durham University ), C O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), D Nic a Bhaird (UL Bohemian), E Murphy (UL Bohemian), F Hayes (UL Bohemian), F Reidy (UL Bohemian), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian), O Curtin (Shannon), R Ormond (Ballincollig), S Garrett (Clonmel), S Quin (Richmond), S McCarthy (Railway Union).

Backs: A Staunton, UL Bohemian, C Coffey (Thurles), C Scanlan (St. Marys College), C Keohane (UL Bohemian), E Considine (UL Bohemian), E Lane (Ballincollig), E Breen (Bantry Bay), L O’Mahony (UL Bohemian), L Sheehan (UL Bohemian), N Briggs (UL Bohemian), N Kavanagh (UL Bohemian), N Cronin (UL Bohemian), R Allen (UL Bohemian), S Corkery (Ballincollig).


