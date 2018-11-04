Home»Sport

Late Haley try seals win for Munster in South Africa

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 05:49 PM

Munster held off a stunning fightback from Cheetahs as Mike Haley's late try earned a 30-26 victory in the Guinness PRO14.

Scores from Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne and Liam Coombes helped the Irish club build a healthy 22-5 advantage early in the second half at Toyota Stadium, with Joseph Dweba crossing in reply for the hosts.

But the South African side battled back and moved four points ahead with 16 minutes to play after Tiaan Schoeman converted tries from Dweba, Ox Nche and Rhyno Smith.

Munster, who had Chris Cloete sin-binned for kicking the ball in an offside position in the 26th minute, showed resilience and Haley touched down 12 minutes from the end, before Rory Scannell added a late penalty.


