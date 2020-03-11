News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Late Eoin Kelly and Tadhg Lyons tries clinch Junior Cup for CBS Roscommon

By Declan Rooney
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 05:28 PM

CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the cup at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the cup at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

CBS Roscommon 12 St Muredach’s College, Ballina 5

Tries from Eoin Kelly and Tadhg Lyons in the closing nine minutes saw CBS Roscommon crowned Top Oil Connacht Junior Schools Cup champions for the second time in their history.

After defending manfully in shocking conditions during a scoreless first half, CBS Roscommon turned up the pressure after the restart and after Kelly’s try was converted by Diarmuid Hession, Lyons made sure of the win, although there was time for Seán Neary to bag a late try for the Ballina side. 

CBS Roscommon had the brighter start although Hession saw his long-range penalty drift wide after 11 minutes.

St Muredach’s pinned their rivals back into their own 22 for the rest of the half and with their dominant back row —Oisín Quinn was outstanding — they came close to breaking through on occasions, but a scoreless first half pleased CBS Roscommon more. 

They got their reward with a Kelly try in the 51st minute. Lyons’ flying finish five minutes later clinched the win.

Scorers for CBS Roscommon: E Kelly, T Lyons tries; D Hession con.

Scorers for St Muredach’s College: S Neary try.

CBS ROSCOMMON: C Betts; T Lyons, J Fleming (A Oates 15), A Looby, S Lambe; D Hession, C Dolan; L Kilcoyne; T Tiernan, B Johnson; A Hoare, M McAteer; E Kelly (S Rohan 58), E Fimho, C Purcell (c).

ST MUREDACH’S COLLEGE: B Heffernan; D Neary (S Neary 54), L Duggan, C Anderson, B Collins; B Matheson (T Rogers 56), B Norton; L Cronin (C Green 55), C Brown (L Cronin 56), D Hopkins (A Dowd 55); L Feeney (A Forde 18-23 & 58), J Murphy (N Murphy 58); B Molloy (c), O Quinn, S Hopkins.

Referee: Gerry Geraghty (CBIRFU).

