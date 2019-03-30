NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Late change for Munster ahead of Champions Cup clash as Haley ruled out

By Steve Neville
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 12:19 PM

Munster have been forced into a late change ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh.

Full-back Mike Haley has been ruled out due to illness meaning Andrew Conway will now wear 15.

The province announced that Darren Sweetnam will now move up to the wing.

Sweetnam had not been named in the original squad for the game, meaning the bench remains unchanged.

Conway and Sweetnam are joined in the back three by Keith Earls with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell in the centre.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, who recently signed a new deal with the province, start as halfbacks.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side from the blindside and is joined in the back-row by Jock O'Donoghue and CJ Stander.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start in the second row while Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front-row.

Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal and Dan Goggin make up the replacements.

