Larkham interested in Australia job 'at some stage' in the future

Munster coach Stephen Larkham has welcomed the changing regime in his native Australia, with outgoing national coach Michael Cheika stepping down after a disappointing World Cup.

Larkham has had well-documented problems with the Australian Rugby Union and Cheika, but he holds no grudges and looks forward to better things for the Wallabies.

“Exciting times, changing of the guard, new coach coming in and I think that’s always exciting.

“There will be a follow-on effect on the Super Rugby teams. We didn’t finish the World Cup the way we wanted to. In fact the lead up to the World Cup wasn’t nearly as successful as it should have been, but it’s a new step and it’s exciting because something new is about to happen”.

Larkham had taken up his role with Munster by the time Cheika’s departure was announced. But he wouldn't rule out interest in the job at some point in the future.

“At some stage, I would say yeah. But not as a logical stepping stone after this. Not necessarily, no. Like I said before, I am enjoying the environment here, the challenge here and I have no plans to leave at this stage. I’m not thinking about the future after Munster."