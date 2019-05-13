NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
La Rochelle confirm coach's departure amid links to move for Ronan O'Gara

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Ronan O'Gara could be a step closer to a return to the French Top 14.

La Rochelle have confirmed the departure of backs coach Xavier Garbajosa.

The former French international will leave the Challenge Cup finalists on July 1.

A three-year contract is reportedly on the table for O'Gara as part of former Ulster boss Jono Gibbes’s coaching set-up.

The former Munster and Ireland fly-half is currently in his second season as an assistant coach to Scott Robertson at Super Rugby champions Crusaders in Christchurch.

