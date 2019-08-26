Kyle Sinckler determined to make World Cup impact with England

Kyle Sinckler plans to take the World Cup by storm but will not feel he has truly made it until he draws close to becoming a Test centurion.

The England prop played an instrumental role as Ireland were dismantled 57-15 at Twickenham on Saturday in a spectacularly one-sided warm-up Test that signalled Eddie Jones’ men will be genuine contenders in Japan.

Sinckler will be involved in every match of the tournament as one of only two tightheads selected by Eddie Jones and he will empty the tanks in the hope of making a lasting impression.

“My main thing is consistency. I’ve 24 caps but want to get 80, that’s when I will have established myself,” the Maximuscle ambassador said.

“To get that I’ve got to be consistent. I want to keep pushing myself and fulfil my potential. I want to be able to showcase my talents at the World Cup.

“I give it everything when I’m on the field and lay it all on the line every time.”

It is a Welshman, however, who has emerged as one of the most significant influences on Sinckler’s career. Former Wales prop Adam Jones has had a big influence on Kyle Sinckler’s career (David Davies/PA)

Former Lions prop Adam Jones works closely with the 26-year-old at Harlequins and among the areas focused on has been ensuring his eagerness does not escalate into fury.

Sinckler’s belligerence on the pitch is one of his greatest attributes, but it is also a characteristic that needs channelling.

“Adam came to Harlequins four years ago and I was just getting some game time so I was thinking ‘are they going to get rid of me?’ Sinckler said.

“The first day he came in he knew my name and said ‘I’m here to help you’, and it was a wow moment – this was Adam Jones.

“He had a massive impact, I learnt so much from him about pure scrummaging and what works best for me and my technique.

“He has a similar body shape to me so what normally worked for him would work for me and his advice on a daily basis was invaluable.

“Just shadowing him for a couple of years and watching the way he went about his business such as preparing for a game was priceless.

“It’s something I took on board and work on all the time in my game from how I train, to controlling my passion.

“Managing this comes from experience and the main thing for me is not to play a game on a Saturday over a thousand times in my head during the week. I’ve learned to build myself towards the game. Kyle Sinckler on the charge against New Zealand last autumn (Adam Davy/PA)

“Monday and Tuesday you should be chilled out, Wednesday you pick up a bit because it’s a hard training session, Thursday off and Friday you start building up.

“Whereas when I was younger I’d be ready for the game on a Sunday night and I’d burnout because there was another week of preparation to go.

“I’d have too much pent up energy and be mentally tired. As you get older you learn you don’t need to get nervous.

“Now I can control this side of my game much more knowing if I’ve prepared well then I’ve nothing to be nervous about.

“I pride myself on my preparation and the game is the fun bit.”

