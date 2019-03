Connacht 46 - 5 Ospreys

Connacht have boosted their chances of reaching the Guinness Pro14 playoffs.

Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion scored two tries in a bonus-point 46-5 win over Ospreys at the Sportsground.

Tom Farrell, Matt Healy and Tom McCartnery also crossed the whitewash for Andy Friend's side.