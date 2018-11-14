Keith Earls won’t big up Black peril

It is remarkable to think there are still some things that represent a fresh challenge to an Ireland player set to win his 72nd cap this weekend, but for Keith Earls, playing against the All Blacks is one of them.

For all the titanic battles between Ireland and New Zealand since the agonising near-miss for Joe Schmidt’s men in November 2013, the 31-year-old wing has watched from afar and this Saturday’s Guinness Series showdown at the Aviva Stadium is about to scratch a long-irritating itch.

In those 71 Test appearances, Earls has faced the All Blacks just four times, in 2008, 2010, and twice on an ill-fated three-Test tour to New Zealand in the summer of 2012, his most recent appearance being the traumatic 60-0 final Test hammering in Hamilton.

Earls is clearly making up for lost time.

“Yeah, it’s been a while since I played against the All Blacks; 2012 was the last time,” he said.

“I’ve only played against them four times and, look, it’s going to be a massive challenge against the number one team in the world and it will be a good chance to test myself.”

Even so, Earls is reluctant to reveal any hint of eager anticipation.

“I don’t get too excited about who we play against anymore, it’s about me getting ready and getting my body ready and enjoying it. The fact of it is it’s New Zealand it’s an important game, we’re at home. It’s number one versus number two in the rankings and I suppose there’s that bit of edge to it.”

“Most games get me excited. I don’t like building certain games up. Every rugby game I try to prepare myself and show respect to any team we play against. Just because it’s the All Blacks I’m not going to change much.”

While Ireland were making history in Chicago two years ago with a first win over New Zealand, Earls was left at home to serve a suspension following his red card for a tip tackle on Fraser Brown in Munster’s emotional Champions Cup clash against Glasgow Warriors the day after he and his provincial colleagues had buried their head coach Anthony Foley.

Yet, the joy that victory brought has served to instill a belief in every Ireland player, whether they were involved or not, as they bid to score another first: Beating the All Blacks on home soil.

“That was two years ago and a lot of the lads who played in that game aren’t playing here now and it’s up to this group to try and get a result against them at home. It’s something we’ve never done, beat New Zealand at home. That would be a nice one to tick off, but it’s a massive challenge.

“There’s belief there that it can be done, as well, but that’s not going to get us over the line. They’re a machine and they’ve been clearing teams out the last couple of years. If we look at ourselves and perform like we have been the last couple of games, I think it should be a great game on Saturday.”