Keith Earls ruled out as Munster name team for Saracens clash

Keith Earls has been ruled out of Munster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final away to Saracens tomorrow.

The Ireland winger has failed to recover in time from a thigh injury.

Mike Haley comes into the side at full-back with Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings.

With Joey Carbery sidelined due to a hamstring issue, Tyler Bleyendaal will start at out-half.

Jean Kleyn has been passed fit to play in the second-row alongside Tadhg Beirne while Jack O’Donoghue joins CJ Stander and captain Peter O'Mahony in the back-row.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.