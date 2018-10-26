Home»Sport

Keith Earls named in Munster team against conference leaders Glasgow

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 12:57 PM

Keith Earls is back in the Munster team for tomorrow's Pro 14 match against Conference A leader Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

The Limerick winger, who signed a new contract yesterday, has overcome a hamstring injury to return as one of seven changes to the side that beat Gloucester in the Champions Cup last week.

Sammy Arnold comes into the centre after being called up to the Ireland squad for the first time.

JJ Hanrahan takes over from Joey Carbery at out half.

Chris Cloete joins captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row following Tommy O'Donnell's injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

