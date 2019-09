Keith Earls declared fit as Ireland squad prepares to travel to Japan

Ireland will take a fully fit squad to Japan for the World Cup.

Keith Earls has been cleared to travel despite picking up a knock in Saturday's warm-up win over Wales at the Aviva.

The IRFU confirmed that the squad which will travel to Japan on Wednesday is unchanged from the 31 named by Joe Schmidt last Monday.

Ireland begin their pool campaign against Scotland in Yokohama on September 22.

Ireland RWC19 squad:

Forwards (17)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 120 caps CAPTAIN

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 8 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 16 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 70 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 36 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 91 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 31 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 48 caps

Jean Kleyn (Munster) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 59 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 20 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 16 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 33 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Backs (14)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 20 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 19 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 7 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 15 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 78 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 38 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 92 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 16 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 74 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 84 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 20 caps

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?