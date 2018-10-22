Home»Sport

Keith Earls could be back for Munster next weekend

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 01:07 PM

Keith Earls could be back in the Munster team for Saturday's Pro14 game against the Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

The Limerick winger sat out Saturday's Champions Cup win over Gloucester with a hamstring injury but is set to be reintroduced to team training this week.

Tommy O'Donnell is undergoing a scan today to determine the extent of the ankle injury he suffered during the weekend's win at Thomond Park.

Rhys Marshall's hamstring injury will also be scanned, while Dan Goggin will see a specialist about his knee injury.

Niall Scannell is continuing his treatment on an ankle problem and Conor Murray is still rehabbing his neck issue.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Gloucester boss questions red card as Johann van Graan describes injuries to Munster trio as 'serious'

Munster bonus-point win soured by late Gloucester fightback

Munster’s acting chief executive: ‘We know we’re not the best club in the world but we believe we can get there’

What does being the best club in the world actually mean for Munster?

More in this Section

Shane Lowry second and top-10 for Gavin Moynihan as Sergio Garcia retains Valderrama title

Simon Zebo happy to pay high price for Paris life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s finest Manchester United moments

Lewis Hamilton laments missed opportunity to wrap up title in Texas


Breaking Stories

Appliance of Science: Why do bees makes hexagonal honeycombs?

Why you won't forget this new typeface

Online Lives: On the wild side with Emily Culhane

How Paddy McGurgan is using his art form to make a difference

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »