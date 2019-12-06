News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Keith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring record

Keith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring record
Munster's Keith Earls scores a try against Racing 92. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
By Simon Lewis
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway both scored crucial tries as Munster drew with Racing 92 last time out in Europe, and in doing so also narrowed the gap on Simon Zebo’s all-time try-scoring record for the province.

Zebo, now with Racing, scored 60 for Munster but Earls moved onto 56.

Conway’s score moved him joint third, past David Wallace and equalling Anthony Horgan’s tally of 41.

CJ Stander needs just one more to match fellow No. 8 Anthony Foley in sixth.

Munster all-time leading try-scorers:

60 Simon Zebo (144 apps)

56 Keith Earls (166)

41 Andrew Conway (119), Anthony Horgan (146)

40 David Wallace (197)

39 Anthony Foley (188)

38 CJ Stander (136)

35 Doug Howlett (114), John Kelly (150), Mike Mullins (114)

More on this topic

CJ Stander: New coaches have moved Munster chess piecesCJ Stander: New coaches have moved Munster chess pieces

Ronan O'Gara: Munster’s Saturday sweet spot, balls and allRonan O'Gara: Munster’s Saturday sweet spot, balls and all

Peter O’Mahony expects Saracens to leave woes at homePeter O’Mahony expects Saracens to leave woes at home

Disappointment parked, JJ Hanrahan is keen to kick onDisappointment parked, JJ Hanrahan is keen to kick on

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing

Rodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contractRodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contract

Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in futureJurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in future

Joshua says 20-stone Ruiz should fight at super-heavyweightJoshua says 20-stone Ruiz should fight at super-heavyweight


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »