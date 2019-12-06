Keith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring record

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway both scored crucial tries as Munster drew with Racing 92 last time out in Europe, and in doing so also narrowed the gap on Simon Zebo’s all-time try-scoring record for the province.

Zebo, now with Racing, scored 60 for Munster but Earls moved onto 56.

Conway’s score moved him joint third, past David Wallace and equalling Anthony Horgan’s tally of 41.

CJ Stander needs just one more to match fellow No. 8 Anthony Foley in sixth.

Munster all-time leading try-scorers:

60 Simon Zebo (144 apps)

56 Keith Earls (166)

41 Andrew Conway (119), Anthony Horgan (146)

40 David Wallace (197)

39 Anthony Foley (188)

38 CJ Stander (136)

35 Doug Howlett (114), John Kelly (150), Mike Mullins (114)