Keep up to date with our #RWC2019 tournament guide

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 08:45 AM

With the Rugby World Cup upon us, we've got everything you need to stay on top of the action.

And with 48 matches taking place across 12 venues over six weeks, this handy interactive graphic gives you a snapshot of the latest fixtures, group standings, and in-match stats to keep you informed for those watercooler conversations.

The final say: Who will win the William Webb Ellis trophy?

You can switch between the latest fixtures over the coming days, or view the full list of fixtures by clicking on "Fixtures" on the top right of the graphic, and then clicking again on each group.

You can also access head-to-head records, team line-ups, live stats and match timelines of each and every match in Japan by clicking through to the individual match.

While you are here why not check out these iconic World Cup moments.

