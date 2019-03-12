NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Kearney and Carbery in battle to prove fitness for Wales clash

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery must still prove their fitness ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Wales on Saturday.

Full-back Kearney was a late withdrawal from Sunday’s 26-14 win over France with calf trouble, while fly-half Carbery missed out due to a hamstring complaint.

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek has admitted both men must now come through training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to be ready for the weekend’s Cardiff trip.

Josh Van Der Flier will definitely miss out with a groin injury, but Dan Leavy is fit after ankle trouble and Sean O’Brien is back in the squad with both further options at flanker.

Asked for the latest bulletin on Kearney and Carbery, Feek replied: “To be honest, we’ll have to wait and see; at the moment, they’re ready to rock and roll.

READ MORE

Sexton: Ireland capable of stopping Welsh juggernaut

“It was a precautionary thing for Rob last week so we’re hoping that he’s fine but again he’s the best judge of that at the end of the day.

“Getting out there with the boots on will be the key factor, so we’ll see how they go (in training). They’re getting their boots on and we’ll have a light run around.

Joey Carbery, pictured, is hoping to be fit for Ireland’s clash with Wales in Cardiff (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

“Josh Van Der Flier has been withdrawn this week due to a groin injury.

“Obviously with a short turnaround this week it’s hard to get those sorts of things right.”

Ireland hit back to form with a punishing bonus-point victory over a lacklustre France in Dublin on Sunday.

Captain Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Jack Conan and Keith Earls crossed as Joe Schmidt enjoyed a fine win in his last home Six Nations match as Ireland boss.

Victory sustained Ireland’s slender title chances, though Saturday’s opponents Wales will seal a first Grand Slam in six years with a win in Cardiff.

Van Der Flier’s absence opens up a back-row vacancy, but Feek insisted Ireland should have options at their disposal.

Tadhg Beirne, pictured, is in contention for Ireland selection (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Brien was omitted from the France clash after a below-par showing in the 26-16 win in Rome, with the British and Irish Lions star working back to top form after injury.

Leinster's Dan Leavy is fit again after ankle trouble and could be in contention for his first appearance in this year’s tournament.

Feek additionally confirmed Munster lock Tadhg Beirne, who can also operate on the flank, is another pushing hard for inclusion.

“Tadhg Beirne, he’s looking pretty good as well; he’s got his hand up for selection and he’ll train again today,” said Feek.

“Dan Leavy is in the group as well and he’ll train with us fully. We got him in to make sure he’s all good.

“He’s been in the squad before and it’s just to see how things go with him this afternoon and the other guys as well.

“The short turnaround is what it is, it doesn’t affect our preparation. We’ve done it before and we’ll see how today goes.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

England wary of threat posed by a Scotland side desperate to finish on a high

Robin McBryde: Ireland are arguably the best side in world rugby

Sexton: Ireland capable of stopping Welsh juggernaut

Wales ready for final push for Grand Slam glory – Moriarty

KEYWORDS

CardiffGreg FeekGuinness Six NationsIrelandJoey CarberyRob KearneyWales

More in this Section

Brexit Proof: The Irish festival bankers

England's Declan Rice wins FAI's Young Player Of the Year award

Cheltenham: Bear necessity in Ultima triumph for Henderson

Joey Barton mad for Paddy Madden


Lifestyle

Learn a bit more about the people who live in Dermot Bannon's 'Incredible Homes'

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »