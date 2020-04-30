News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Judicial officer who heard James Cronin’s anti-doping violation case defends decision

Judicial officer who heard James Cronin’s anti-doping violation case defends decision
By Simon Lewis
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 10:13 PM

1

The judicial officer who heard James Cronin’s anti-doping violation case has defended his decision to hand the Munster player a one-month suspension.

Cronin tested positive for two banned substances, prednisolone and prednisone, following Munster’s Champions Cup pool clash at home to Racing 92 last November 23 and was not covered by a Therapeutic Use Exemption.

Competition organisers EPCR referred the matter to independent Judicial Officer Antony Davies who heard the case last week and ruled that the prop had committed an “unintentional anti-doping violation” as a result of having had the wrong antibiotics dispensed to him by a pharmacy.

The one-month ban handed down by Davies could be appealed by Sport Ireland and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), both of which are considering whether the length of suspension is too lenient given that Cronin will be free to play again after May 16 without having missed any games due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Davies told Off The Ball he was comfortable with his decision being reviewed but defended his determination that Cronin’s “level of culpability was low” and the suspension was adequate.

“We know that the prescription issued by the doctor to the pharmacy had amoxicillin only on it and we know that he was handed a packet with two tables in it, two different sorts.

His fault is failing to query that because athletes, if you are under the programme, you are 100% responsible for what’s in your system. It’s strict liability, you cannot delegate that to other people.

Davies added: "Yes, potentially it could have been avoided but the big problem here is with the pharmacy, it's a serious and unexpected mistake.

“He saw his own name on the medication and sometimes players trust absolutely the environment they’re in their clubs, with the team doctor, the nutritionists, people like that and they don’t question in my view as much as they ought to do, exactly what they are asked to take.

"And in this case James Cronin didn’t and it was a careless mistake but an understandable one in the circumstances. I felt that his level of culpability was low, set against similar cases towards the lower end of the zero to two years.

"Given that there is still the possibility of an appeal by WADA or Sport Ireland in the case, it may well be that they decide my decision is one that no reasonable legal representative could have come to, in which case they will come to a different decision themselves… It is all subject to further independent review.

"I am sure if it is felt that it is out with this sort of decision that could be reasonably expected in this case, then something else will be substituted for it at a later date."

READ MORE

Government confirms Ireland's commitment to hosting part of rescheduled Euro 2020

More on this topic

Trio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mixTrio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mix

Sport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appealSport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appeal

Sport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation banSport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation ban

Munster players talking rugby againMunster players talking rugby again


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Premier League wrote to US government in February over Saudi piracy concernsPremier League wrote to US government in February over Saudi piracy concerns

French Top 14 season to be abandonedFrench Top 14 season to be abandoned

Jim Mallinder open-minded about return of PRO14Jim Mallinder open-minded about return of PRO14

'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football


Lifestyle

Annmarie O'Connor finds comfort in a modern classic.Trend of the Week: Get Shirty and think off the cuff

Evelyn Ring speaks to some experts researching Covid-19 and the best way we can protect ourselves from the virus.Defensive action: Steps can you take to build your immune system while staying at home

Sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: A lesbian daughter is the latest must-have accessory on the Rochestown Road

Three years after New Rules made her a star, Dua Lipa is back with a sophomore album of disco-tinged goodness. She talks life in lockdown, her love for New York and scoring her first number one. Alex Green finds out more.Dua Lipa's new rules mean taking things slow and easy

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »