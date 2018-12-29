JP Ferreira: Munster have plenty of work to do

They say a year is a long time in rugby and never more so for defence coaches in an ever-evolving attacking landscape. Yet, for the man with the keys to Munster’s stronghold, the last 12 months have been nothing but a whirlwind.

JP Ferreira will celebrate his first year as Munster defence coach this evening at Thomond Park against the same opponents which made his debut game on the sidelines such a baptism of fire.

The South African, who followed long-time associate Johann van Graan to Ireland, will never forget his first Christmas here, having left Super League franchise the Lions in Johannesburg to replace Jacques Nienaber and jump straight in at the deep end with a derby visit from a Leinster side set to break records as the first league and European double winners to come from the Guinness PRO14.

Beating Munster at Thomond Park 34-24 on St Stephen’s night, 2017 was a major step in the right direction for Leo Cullen’s side and the ultimate in rude awakenings for Munster’s newest arrival.

“Big memories,” Ferreira, 35, recalled of that game. “We got smashed at Thomond Park by them. We started the game well and then it didn’t go well. They scored in the corner with Dan Leavy and they really just got into us. It was a tough time, given that I was just coming in and unsettled. It was helter-skelter. You’re trying to get to know all the players just before a massive game at the weekend. You’re trying to get the feel for this place and what it’s about... it was a bit helter-skelter.

“I stood up after that game and went, ‘sheesh, this is tough’, but I was into it, you know, ‘let’s go, let’s get this bus moving’, and I wouldn’t change it. Looking back, I wouldn’t change it and say I should have come for a pre-season. No.”

There were a few salutary lessons from that first meeting with Leinster, not least the wonder try scored by Jordan Larmour that night in Limerick, when Munster kicked straight to the rookie full-back and the then 21-year-old ran the ball back all the way over the home try line.

“It was funny. I spoke to John Mitchell (Ferreira’s former Lions head coach and now England defence coach) after that game and he said: ‘Mate, what do you think?’ I said: ‘Well Mitch, I’ll just be doing high balls, kick-chase from now on [in training].’ It was a brilliant try, but chase the high balls and get the system in place so it doesn’t happen again.

“Larmour’s a fantastic rugby player. He’s small, but there’s a few guys his size that are fantastic and I take it back to a blond-headed South African guy called Brent Russell, who was like Jordan. Look at a Cheslin Kolbe, who’s even smaller than Jordan, these guys are so light-footed, they’re just so quick that they use that to their advantage. Give them a little bit of space and they’re gone, but we haven’t conceded one like that since, so touch wood it doesn’t happen this weekend.”

Ferreira knows, however, that the shape this current Leinster side are in could be a recipe for a Munster calamity and a third straight defeat, following losses at Castres and Ulster, if his defence does not get its job spot on.

JP with head coach Johann van Grann

What gives the South African hope is the fact that, though Leinster are Europe’s top dogs, they are also Munster’s oldest enemy and that makes the job of a defence coach so much easier in their search for maximum energy and intensity.

“One hundred per cent, but it’s games like those, like Test matches, one little thing that you slip off on and they capitalise, they score a try. All of a sudden you find yourself seven-zip down and you’ve got to come back and fight to get level again.

“It’s such a rivalry, with sold-out stadiums, it’s amazing and the players will get themselves up for it, the coaches get themselves up for it as well, home or away, it doesn’t matter, but you have to keep your concentration and your system. You’ve got to be on your game for 85 minutes plus.”

Ferreira — who like the majority of the Munster coaching ticket is still in his 30s, forwards coach Jerry Flannery being the old man at 40 — feels he has made good use of his year in the province following that disorienting start midway through last season. With that time under his belt (having arrived a month after head coach van Graan) he feels a more settled Munster can look forward to Leinster’s visit without fear or trepidation following the encouraging signs he saw in the 30-22 defeat to them at the Aviva in October.

I’m really excited and I think the strides we’ve made and what people saw against them at the Aviva away from home, that’s massive. That just comes from a settled coaching group, a settled environment. I’ve been in environments where it’s not settled and coaches come in for Super Rugby and then they’re gone again and then a new coach comes for Currie Cup and then he is gone again. It just doesn’t settle, but as soon as it settles, then the performances start and the results start coming in and the players know where they are at and what the head coach is about. That’s massive, so I’m excited for that Leinster game, just because of what happened at the Aviva.

“We conceded that yellow on Earlsy early in the game, they scored two tries, one when he was off and then another where we were on goal-line D, where we just came around the corner, wasted too many bodies and there was just Earlsy on the blind and James Lowe scored in the corner.”

Things are also much different a year on for the Ferreira household. Last Christmas saw Jean Pierre and his wife Alinda eating sushi in Limerick as they searched for a house, while their two young daughters made the most of a South African yuletide in the Cape Town summer sun.

This time around, the clan was together in their new home.

“It’s the girls’ first Christmas in Ireland. Myself and my wife had sushi last year for Christmas, that was our Christmas dinner!

“We got invited to Johann’s house on the 24th with his family, which was nice. This year, I’ve got my brother over with his girlfriend on holiday, so we had Christmas together, which was great. The tree is up and everybody’s settled.”

Right down to a traditional Irish Christmas dinner instead of the braai back home on the barbecue.

“That was the decision the family had to make. In South Africa, it’s so hot that people go for the braai, they want to get outside. So we were between a braai and turkey and ham and stuffing, the typical Irish Christmas. Now we’re settled, we went for the Irish Christmas.”

If it all paints an idyllic picture on the homefront, the reality for Munster is a little starker. Ferreira feels the province is in a much better position to attack 2019 now he and his former fellow Springbok assistant van Graan have properly settled in.

“It feels that way. It feels that way, although if you look at the log and you think, we’ve lost against Castres now in Europe and you look at the other sides, you know, Leinster [on 15 points], Saracens on 18 points and you’re sitting on 12 and you think we’re just a little bit off.

“That Exeter game: I know it was brilliant, we got the draw first up and the conditions were tough and we got two bonus points, but then you go to Castres away and you thought, ‘we have to win, man’ and you slip up on that... so it feels, yes, we are in the right spot, we are sitting okay, but you look at the log and you go ‘mmmmm, there’s some work to do still’, especially in Europe and now obviously trying to chase Glasgow in our PRO14 conference. I try not to focus too much on the logs, but it’s difficult. I try and focus on the next game, when we have to be at our best, whether it’s Europe or PRO14, it’s the same standards you set, week in, week out.”

It can take its toll, being a defence coach, the person Ferreira believes is always next in line for the bullet after the head coach when things start to go wrong. At least he can see the funny side.

“I’m 35, but I’m bald and Johann’s not. That might tell you our different roles. Have you noticed that about defence coaches? There’s just a few in the world but have you noticed how many are bald? Andy Farrell’s not a good example, but look at John Mitchell, Jacques Nienaber before me, Paul Gustard, myself, there’s a few of us taking the punishment!”