Josh Strauss says Scotland should replicate England’s tactics against Ireland

Josh Strauss has pressed the case for Scotland to take on Ireland in the physicality stakes this Saturday after presenting the compelling evidence for a full-blooded approach.

The Scots will be looking to dish out a fresh serving of pain to Joe Schmidt’s men at Murrayfield this weekend after the 2018 Grand Slam winners were swiped aside by England in their Guinness Six Nations opener.

Eddie Jones’ side dominated in Dublin thanks to powerhouse performances from Manu Tuilagi and Mako and Billy Vunipola, running up four tries on their way to a bonus-point triumph.

Strauss was impressed by the tactics utilised by the English at the Aviva Stadium as it sparked memories of Ireland’s last Edinburgh visit.

Scotland kicked off their Six Nations campaign by beating Italy (Ian Rutherford/PA)

He said: “If Ireland lose this one, it makes it very tough for them to get anywhere close to winning the competition.

“I don’t think they as a team will want to focus on it perhaps being the end of their tournament. They will just want to focus on it game by game.

“But if we can put a lot of pressure on them in the first 20, that changes their mindset. They might have to change their tactics if they end up chasing the game because we’re far enough ahead.

“The first 20 is always the focus in any game but there is a bit more to it with them losing the first game.”

