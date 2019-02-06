NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Josh Strauss says Scotland should replicate England’s tactics against Ireland

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Josh Strauss has pressed the case for Scotland to take on Ireland in the physicality stakes this Saturday after presenting the compelling evidence for a full-blooded approach.

The Scots will be looking to dish out a fresh serving of pain to Joe Schmidt’s men at Murrayfield this weekend after the 2018 Grand Slam winners were swiped aside by England in their Guinness Six Nations opener.

Eddie Jones’ side dominated in Dublin thanks to powerhouse performances from Manu Tuilagi and Mako and Billy Vunipola, running up four tries on their way to a bonus-point triumph.

Strauss was impressed by the tactics utilised by the English at the Aviva Stadium as it sparked memories of Ireland’s last Edinburgh visit.

Scotland kicked off their Six Nations campaign by beating Italy (Ian Rutherford/PA)

He said: “If Ireland lose this one, it makes it very tough for them to get anywhere close to winning the competition.

READ MORE: Here's how the English media reacted to beating Ireland

“I don’t think they as a team will want to focus on it perhaps being the end of their tournament. They will just want to focus on it game by game.

“But if we can put a lot of pressure on them in the first 20, that changes their mindset. They might have to change their tactics if they end up chasing the game because we’re far enough ahead.

“The first 20 is always the focus in any game but there is a bit more to it with them losing the first game.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Josh StraussScotlandSix Nations

More on this topic

Stuttering start but 2019 can still be golden year for Ireland

Murrayfield is must win for Ireland, says Greg Feek

Emma Hooban keeps bright side out after England defeat

Kieran Campbell humbled by Irish support at Musgrave Park

More in this Section

Torreira believes Arsenal ‘deserve’ to be playing Champions League football

Van Barneveld keen to make most of last Premier League chance

Ireland denied win as Spain score in last play of the game

Young set to extend Manchester United stay


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »