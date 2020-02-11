Josh Adams on road to recovery but Owen Williams ruled out of Six Nations

Wales have received mixed injury news as they build towards next week’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.

Wing Josh Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last nine Tests, went off after suffering a knock to his hip in Wales’ 24-14 loss to Ireland three days ago.

But the Welsh Rugby Union said that the 2019 World Cup’s top try-scorer will be back in full training this week.

Gloucester back Owen Williams, though, will miss the rest of this season’s tournament due to a hamstring injury.

SQUAD UPDATE 📋 @owenwillz10 ruled out of remainder of Wales' #GuinnessSixNations campaign after injuring hamstring during warm-up in Dublin: https://t.co/nOSQsqrKV3 ⠀ Pob dymuniad da am wellhad buan, Owen. pic.twitter.com/f3me8vULo2 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 11, 2020

Williams, who can fill fly-half and centre roles, was hurt during the warm-up in Dublin and the WRU said: “Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations Campaign.”

Williams, who was replaced among the substitutes by Jarrod Evans, won all three of his Wales caps in 2017 and has endured an injury-hit spell in his career since then.

While the loss of Williams is a blow, there will also be considerable relief that Adams is making a quick recovery.

He has rapidly become one of Wales’ star men, continuing a rich vein of form by claiming a try hat-trick in the 42-0 victory over Italy 10 days ago. Josh Adams scores against Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

Johnny McNicholl took over from him in Dublin but it would have been a serious blow had Adams been sidelined.

Wales’ next game is against France in Cardiff on February 22, which they need to win to keep alive their title chances.

And they are again set to be without Saracens wing or full-back Liam Williams, who has not played since suffering an ankle injury during World Cup semi-final week last October.

Liam Williams could be available by the time Wales meet England at Twickenham on March 7 in the penultimate round of this season’s competition.