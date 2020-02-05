Jordan Larmour’s style excites Welsh legend Shane Williams

Jordan Larmour’s is not exactly a hard-luck story but when a player as talented as he rarely gets to put together back-to-back performances in the same position you begin to wonder just how much better he could be.

At just 22, Larmour is into his third Six Nations campaign but, 22 caps in, his selection at full-back for Saturday’s home game against Wales represents only the second time since his 2018 debut that he has been handed the same numbered jersey for consecutive games.

Of course, there is plenty of road left to travel for the Leinster star but given the damage he can inflict on defences right now, he could be forgiven for querying his inconsistent selection for Ireland.

Wales try-scoring legend Shane Williams certainly believes there is a place for Larmour’s unpredictability in the Ireland line-up.

“I’m a big fan. I enjoy watching him play,” Williams said yesterday. “I used to play my best rugby when I was relaxed, comfortable and confident and I think he does the same as well.

He enjoys taking defenders on. He’s very difficult to mark because he pops up in positions where a full-back or a winger shouldn’t. Very unorthodox.

"That for a defensive line which is very well organised is a nightmare. Perhaps that’s where I used to get my gains.

“Half the time I didn’t know what I was doing so how are the opposition going to know? Jordan’s one of those players. Keep doing that. Rugby can be a bit too structured at times and we need the likes of Jordan to do things differently.

"He’s got great feet, both feet, enjoys taking defenders on. He takes two defenders out of the game every time he gets the ball, which means that guys on the outside must be clapping their hands. Long may it continue.”

Thankfully for Larmour, new Ireland boss Farrell is of a similar mind to Williams and the man himself is grateful for the faith shown in him.

“Anytime you get an opportunity in a green jersey you want to take it. I was pleased enough with the performance (against Scotland) but there are few things I can work on to keep driving the standards,” Larmour said yesterday.

So anytime you get the nod in the starting XV you want to make an impact, you want to keep putting your hand up for selection.

Larmour had to bide his time to dislodge veteran Rob Kearney from the full-back berth. Even when he was tearing defences apart in Kearney’s absence, the chance to back up great performances did not come his way, though he remains philosophical.

“There is always disappointment there when you get dropped. But you have faith in the coaches and while you won’t always agree with the decision they are always there to do the best for the team.

"Yeah, you get dropped and it is not a nice feeling and leaves you second-guessing ‘was this the right thing to do?’ but ultimately you put all of your trust into the coaches.”