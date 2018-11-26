Home»sport

Jordan Larmour undergoes minor procedure on his knee

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 12:44 PM

Leinster have revealed that Jordan Larmour has undergone a minor procedure on his knee.

The 21-year-old picked up the problem during Ireland's November Test Series.

He made his first start for Ireland against Italy in Chicago earlier this month, retained the number 15 shirt for the win over Argentina and came off the bench against the All Blacks.

Leinster insist the issue isn't serious and hope he will be back training next week.

The province's 52-7 victory over the Ospreys at the weekend put them 10 points clear at the top of the PRO14's Conference B.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Leinster run in seven tries in hammering of Ospreys

Teenager Scott Penny to make debut as Leinster name team for Ospreys clash

Cullen gives Leinster youth its fling against Ospreys

Ireland is not something that’s on my radar, insists Cullen

More in this Section

'All Blacks bombshell': Joe Schmidt's 'shock announcement' makes big news in New Zealand

Papastathopoulos – still plenty to come from Arsenal

Wilder: Ortiz win was perfect preparation for facing Fury

Stephen Kenny 'perfectly happy' to learn from Mick McCarthy until 2020 handover


Lifestyle

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

The sea is dead apart from exclusive corners of the oceans

Crayfish threatened by plague

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »