Jordan Larmour recognised for big year with World Breakthrough Player of the Year nomination

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 11:11 AM

Leinster back Jordan Larmour has had his form recognised by World Rugby with a nomination for the Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old Dubliner made his international debut in February's Six Nations win over Italy and has made six appearances overall for Joe Schmidt's side.

He is up against South Africa winger Aphiwe Dyantyi and New Zealand prop Karl Tu'inukuafe for the award where the winner will be named at the ceremony in Monte Carlo on Novemeber 25

Earlier this week, Larmour was named in the Irish squad for the upcoming November Test series.

