Jordan Larmour: 'I'm still trying to find the right balance'

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 05:38 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Energia has released the second video in a three-part series on Leinster Rugby’s Jordan Larmour.

After a strong performance over Toulouse last weekend, Jordan Larmour continues to develop into a key member of the Leinster backline.

Since he burst onto the professional rugby scene and with his career clearly on an upwards trajectory, it’s hard to imagine the 21-year-old with anything other than a bright future, but that wasn’t always the case.

In ‘The Power Behind Jordan Larmour’, Larmour opens up about the adversities he had to overcome as a teenager and the pressures of a career in high performing professional sport.

“I was in fifth year, I did my ACL so I was out for about a year...When I was coming into Leinster I had an ankle injury. It just wasn't getting better so I had the surgery...It's hard when you're out for a long time,” he said.

He said it's hard to find the right balance of pressure.

Standards and pressure is what you need in a winning environment. The pressure can be a good thing.

“But if you put too much pressure on yourself, you might go into your shell, you might get too nervous. I'm still trying to find the right balance.”

Watch the full episode below:


