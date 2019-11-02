Jones not interested in talking about his future after World Cup final loss

England coach Eddie Jones refused to talk about his future after the 32-12 World Cup final defeat by South Africa.

Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored late tries as the Springboks secured their third world title.

“It’s not the time to discuss it now,” Jones told ITV. “That’s for the future but for this team there’s no reason why they can’t keep developing.”

Jones was also reticent to comment on his earlier call for his reign to be judged by his team’s performance at the World Cup.

Thank you Japan, you have been incredible hosts. We are devastated by the result but the support has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/pWUD99aFsX — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2019

“I don’t think that’s relevant at this stage,” he said. “I’m just thinking about my team, they’re hurting badly enough.

“South Africa were worthy winners but I can’t fault the effort of my players. They’ve been outstanding throughout the World Cup and played with a lot of pride and passion.

“Today we just struggled to get on the front foot. They were very aggressive around the ruck and the breakdown and obviously they had dominance in the scrum.

“It wasn’t until late in the second half that we got any power in the scrum and it’s hard playing off back-foot ball.”