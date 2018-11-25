Johnny Sexton's 'lucky boots' to be auctioned to raise funds for seriously ill girl

By Sarah Slater

A pair of rugby boots worn by Ireland star Johnny Sexton are being auctioned to raise funds for a seriously ill girl.

These are his lucky boots worn by him when the Irish rugby team won the Grand Slam, the Pro14 and the Champions Cup.

The outhalf was never been beaten in these boots and could become the first Irishman in 17 years to be crowned World Rugby Player of the Year after he was nominated as the only northern hemisphere player on the shortlist.

Sexton has been listed alongside Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), Faf de Klerk (South Africa), Rieko Ioane (New Zealand) and Malcolm Marx (South Africa) after a stellar year which included winning the Grand Slam with Ireland.

He was previously nominated four years ago and Keith Wood is the only Irish player to win the prize.

The pair of well-worn rugby boots will be involved in another battle, as the public aim to outbid each other and acquire the boots of a man who is seen as a national treasure.

All proceeds from the sale of lot 1267, by Shepherds Auctioneers in Durrow, Co Laois, will go towards the medical treatment of eight-year-old Anna Browne, from Mallow, Co Cork.

Her family are trying to raise money to pay for ongoing treatment both in here and in the US to help her cerebral palsy. Anna’s illness is restricting her mobility and she requires the use of a wheelchair.

The father of three’s generous offer came after his godfather, Listowel publican and author, Billy Keane met the Browne family and was deeply touched by Anna's story. Contact was then successfully made with Sexton who unselfishly donated the boots.

The boots are lot 1267 in the auction, which will be held on November 27 and 28.

The auction catalogue details the boots and says: “Provenance: Jonathan Sexton. The leather skin of the instep and toe is broken from stamping studs and the pounding of giants, accidental and otherwise.

“These boots record the history of every kick and every step. The right shoe is the one that beat the French with the last play, Le Drop, in Paris.

“These are his lucky boots: the boots that won the Grand Slam, the Pro14 and the Champions Cup. He has never been beaten in these boots.”