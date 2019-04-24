Johnny Sexton's brother signs for South African Pro14 club

Johnny Sexton could go head to head with his younger brother in the Pro14 next season.

Jerry Sexton has signed a three-year deal with South African side Southern Kings.

The former Ireland under-20 second-row currently captains English Championship side Jersey Reds.

The 26-year-old will link up with the Port Elizabeth based Kings on July 1.

“This is an exciting period in my career,” Sexton said.

“I have been following the Isuzu Southern Kings, particularly in the Guinness Pro14, and I am looking forward to be part of the team, the culture and the exciting new era that lies ahead for the franchise.

“I am grateful for the years spent at Jersey Reds and the role the club played in the growth of my career. I look forward to further growth and making a positive contribution at the Isuzu Southern Kings.”