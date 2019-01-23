NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnny Sexton will be fit for England opener, says Joe Schmidt

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt insists Johnny Sexton will be fit for next week's Six Nations opener against England.

The World Player of the Year has been out of action since he suffered a lower leg injury during Leinster's December defeat to Munster.

Speaking at the tournament launch in London today, Schmidt said he expects Sexton to start the first game of the Grand Slam defence.

He also revealed that Iain Henderson could return for the final round showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

The Ulster lock suffered a thumb injury during the Champions Cup win over Leicester and had been ruled out for several weeks.


