Johnny Sexton to win his 150th cap for Leinster

The Leinster team has been named by Leo Cullen for tomorrow's PRO14 clash against Edinburgh at the RDS.

Cullen has made a number of positional changes as well as bringing in a number of fresh faces.

Jordan Larmour wins his 25th cap for Leinster and moves from the right wing to full-back, with Fergus McFadden coming in at 14 and James Lowe also coming in on the left wing.

It's as you were in the centre with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again selected as 12 and 13.

Captain Johnny Sexton leads the team on the occasion of his 150th cap for the province, with Luke McGrath in the number nine jersey.

In the pack, Cian Healy again starts at loosehead prop with James Tracy and Michael Bent coming in to complete the front row.

Devin Toner comes into the second row to partner James Ryan.

In the back row like Larmour, Max Deegan will also win his 25th cap tomorrow in the RDS and he is the only change there with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan again in the seven and eight jerseys.

On the replacements bench, Dan Leavy is in line to make his first appearance of the season having returned from injury.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour 14. Fergus McFadden 13. Garry Ringrose 12. Robbie Henshaw 11. James Lowe 10. Johnny Sexton - CAPTAIN 9. Luke McGrath 1. Cian Healy 2. James Tracy 3. Michael Bent 4. Devin Toner 5. James Ryan 6. Max Deegan 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:16. Seán Cronin 17. Peter Dooley 18. Tadhg Furlong 19. Mick Kearney 20. Dan Leavy 21. Jamison Gibson-Park 22. Ross Byrne 23. Joe Tomane

Edinburgh

15. Dougie Fife 14. Jamie Farndale 13. Chris Dean 12. Juan Pablo Socino 11. Duhan van der Merwe 10. Jaco van der Walt 9. Sean Kennedy 1. Allan Dell 2. Ross Ford 3. Simon Berghan 4. Fraser McKenzie CAPTAIN 5. Ben Toolis 6. Luke Hamilton 7. Jamie Ritchie 8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements:16. Dave Cherry; 17. Pierre Schoeman; 18. Murray McCallum; 19. Callum Hunter-Hill; 20. Luke Crosbie; 21. Nathan Fowles; 22. Simon Hickey; 23. James Johnstone