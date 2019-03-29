Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final

Rhys Ruddock will captain the Leinster Rugby team taking on Ulster tomorrow, while Johnny Sexton has been ruled out following an injury.

Leo Cullen and Dan McFarland have named their full teams for tomorrow's Champions Cup quarter-final.

Leinster's Jordan Larmour starts at full back with Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Rory O'Loughlin and Garry Ringrose are the centre partnership with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne named in the half-backs.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are selected in the front row with Scott Fardy and James Ryan behind them in the second row.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from blindside flanker, with Seán O'Brien on the openside and Jack Conan completing the pack at the base of the scrum.

On the bench Mick Kearney is in line to play his 50th game for the province for what might be his first game in the Champions Cup this season.

Andrew Porter is also in line to win his 50th cap from the bench.

Meanwhile, Ulster welcomes the return of Luke Marshall to the team for the first time this season, after he overcame an ACL injury sustained against Ospreys in May last year.

Marshall is joined among the replacements by Sean Reidy, who is set to make his 100th Ulster appearance.

Rory Best will captain the Province in what will be his 75th European game and he will pack down alongside Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore in the front row.

Iain Henderson has recovered from injury and will partner Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

Jordi Murphy will play against his former club for the first time since his move to Ulster last summer; he’s selected in a back row that also includes Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney.

John Cooney and Billy Burns will continue their half-back partnership that has been so pivotal in Europe this season, with the latter having made five try assists.

Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave are again paired in midfield, while Jacob Stockdale, the competition’s joint top try scorer (six), is joined in the back three by Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy players Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Wiehahn Herbst, Alan O’Connor, Dave Shanahan and Angus Kernohan will join Marshall and Reidy on the bench.

It will be the first time the two provinces have met in Europe since the 2012 final at Twickenham.

It will be the first time the two provinces have met in Europe since the 2012 final at Twickenham.

The game kicks off at 5.45pm at the Aviva Stadium and is completely sold out.It will be broadcast live on BT Sport and on Newstalk.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Rory O'Loughlin, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock (captain), Seán O'Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Noel Reid, Rob Kearney.

Ulter: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, A O’Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, L Marshall, A Kernohan.